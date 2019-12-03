Suspected DUI driver causes crash that sends ten to the hospital in Fresno County

A suspected drunk driver is believed to be to blame for a crash that triggered two other crashes, eventually sending ten to the hospital. It happened Monday night at around 8:30.

CHP investigators believe the driver of a black Acura was intoxicated when he rear ended an Audi SUV on Manning Avenue between Parlier and Reedley near Riverbend.

When the Audi was hit it was forced into the opposing lane where it was hit by another vehicle. The Acura was also hit by another vehicle. A total of three crashes resulted from the initial crash between the Acura and the Audi.

Four of those transported to the hospitals are minors, but all were secured properly and none of them suffered major injuries.

The drivers of the Acura and the Audi both sustained broken bones. None of the injuries are life threatening. CHP investigators continue to interview the suspected drunk driver.