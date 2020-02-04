Suspected drunk driver slams into street sign, keeps driving with it on his car

News
Posted: / Updated:

Anaheim Police Department

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Anaheim after he struck a sign and kept driving with it on his car Saturday night, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The car struck the sign on a freeway off-ramp and “kept driving with its new hood ornament,” the department quipped in an Instagram post.

The driver kept going until he was contacted by officers and taken into custody. Police said Saturday’s DUI arrest was the driver’s fourth in the past ten years.

A photo showed the broken sign resting on the car’s roof and covering part of the windshield. Authorities did not identify the suspected drunk driver and no further details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know