Suspect with COVID-19 released, but Fresno Police says the officers who detained him are quarantined

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Five Fresno Police officers were ordered to quarantine for 14 days after they were exposed to a suspect who tested positive for COVID-19, the department said.

The 18-year-old man was detained Friday in the area of Peach and Clay in southeast Fresno. Police say he was arrested and suspected of auto-theft after the car owner saw the stolen vehicle on the road.

Later when he was being screened at the jail, the man said he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“This is not unusual for our suspects to do that. A lot of them are using that now to get out of being booked into jail and instead go to the hospital,” said Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they noticed he was showing symptoms and directed him to go to the hospital. He was given a COVID-19 test and went back to jail where he was placed in an isolated cell.

“He did not get into an area where there are other inmates, and our staff was protected,” said Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Mims said all employees who came into contact with the man were notified and there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the jail among inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office says he qualified for a $0 bail release and was let go within 45 of entering the booking cell.

“In Fresno, we have a history of a horrible vehicle theft problem and all of our agencies got together, we’ve addressed it, the vehicle thefts went down. We were holding people accountable and now they get $0 bail which means it’s a sizable offense and that’s very concerning to me,” said Sheriff Mims.

Fresno Police Chief Hall said it was the man’s second auto-theft offense.

“What’s really sad is because of the confidentiality and HIPPA laws I can’t put this person’s picture out or his name to the community. So he is out in the community right now as a known carrier of this virus and he could be next to you at the store,” said Hall.

Hall said while most people are following the stay at home order, the Fresno Police has seen a recent uptick in crime including shootings and homicides.

“There is a segment in society that isn’t going to follow those rules. They don’t follow the rules and before the COVID-19 ordeal,” said Hall.

“They commit violations, they commit crimes, they carry weapons, these people…they’re still out on our streets, they’re still committing crimes.”

