Suspect who shot at officers, same man wanted for triple armed robbery

TULARE, California (KGPE) — A car chase ends in a shoot-out between a suspect and police.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in Tulare County.

The suspect who shot at a Tulare sergeant Tuesday morning is the same man who was wanted in Fresno County for a triple bank robbery, the Tulare authorities said during a press conference.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Ignacio Lopez.

The sergeant saw a vehicle parked at a Walmart shopping center and noticed that the passengers were “acting suspicious” and started following them.

After leading the sergeant on a pursuit, running several red lights and stop signs. Lopez was the passenger in the car.

The driver, police say, was Melissa Sarver, 50.

Officers in unmarked cars took over the pursuit. The suspects hit two cars during the chase and those victims are expected to be okay.

The chase ended near Mooney Boulevard and Prosperity Avenue near a gas station. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting. Three officers fired back– hitting Lopez and the driver. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Lopez had a felony warrant in Fresno County for a triple bank robbery. He was released from custody on July 28 after posting a bond of $50,000. Lopez later failed to show up for his court hearing.

