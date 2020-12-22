Suspect wanted for Visalia Little Caesars shooting turns himself in, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The one remaining suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Little Caesars in Visalia earlier this month turned himself into police Monday.

Visalia Police say 29-year-old Rene Rarias was one of three wanted for the incident on Dec. 8, at the Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center.

When officers arrived they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Two other suspects are already under arrest.

On Monday, offices say Farias and his attorney arrived just after noon at the Visalia Police Department for Farias to turn himself to officers. Farias was later booked into Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.