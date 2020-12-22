Suspect wanted for Visalia Little Caesars shooting turns himself in, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
3 hit in shooting at Visalia Little Caesars, police say

Image courtesy of VISALIAStringer

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The one remaining suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Little Caesars in Visalia earlier this month turned himself into police Monday.

Visalia Police say 29-year-old Rene Rarias was one of three wanted for the incident on Dec. 8, at the Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center.

When officers arrived they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Two other suspects are already under arrest.

On Monday, offices say Farias and his attorney arrived just after noon at the Visalia Police Department for Farias to turn himself to officers. Farias was later booked into Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com