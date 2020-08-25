Suspect opens fire on Fresno police sergeant

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall spoke out Monday after body camera video showed the terrifying moments a suspect opened fire on one of his officers.

It happened last Monday near Cedar Avenue and Fountain Way in central Fresno.

He said shootings are up more than 90 percent since the beginning of the year and he believes a lot of it has to do with policies like zero dollar bail.

“He did a fantastic job but this could have been a real tragedy. It was inches away from his face and we could be looking at an injured or killed officer,” Hall said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. the morning of the 17th. Police said they received a call from someone saying a person in the road shot at them. The arriving sergeant was shot at 8 times.

One went through his windshield and the other went through his passenger side window. The shattered glass injured the sergeant.

Hall said it’s very fortunate his officer was not hit, but this won’t always be the case.

“This is the result of the zero bail and early release program throughout the state and we’re going to continue seeing these types of incidents and unfortunately there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be hurt as a result of these decisions,” he said.

Attorney David Mugridge said the policies are in place to save lives by mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

“We can’t just keep all of these people here. People are dying they’re being exposed to it. Inmates are contacting jailers and the jailers are getting it. They’re going home and they’re passing it on to their family,” he said.

Hall said detectives are still actively looking for the shooter. He’s believed to be Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, weighing 150-160, standing 5’9″ to 5’11” with tattoos on his right hand and both arms.

Hall said the seargent who was fired on is a 21 year veteran with the department. He said he’s doing much better and even returned to work the next day.