Suspect killed by San Luis Obispo deputy had been booked in jails across California 28 times

TEMPLETON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect killed by a San Luis Obispo deputy after ambushing and firing at deputies on Thursday has been identified.

Authorities the suspect fled from his vehicle on foot after deputies attempted to pull him over. A deputy chased the suspect and was joined by a second deputy in the search.

The suspect ran through the vineyards of a cemetery, hid, and then ambushed the deputies. The suspect then fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the deputy, striking him in the leg. The deputies returned fire, killing the suspect, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Michael Straub of Templeton.

Straub had been booked 28 times into jails all across California including two incarcerations in state prison.

Authorities say Straub was a known member of a white supremacist gang and a criminal investigation had already been initiated by the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force when this incident occurred.

Multiple weapons were discovered in Straub’s vehicle including four assault rifles, one bolt action hunting rifle, one shotgun, two handguns plus the handgun he used to shoot at Deputies.

It was discovered Straub was illegally manufacturing parts for weapons, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was also identified as 34-year-old Richard “Ted” Lehnhoff. He was wounded in the leg and airlifted to a local hospital.

Lehnhoff is recovering and is in stable condition. He began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a Correctional Deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

