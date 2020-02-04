Suspect killed by deputy after man attacks victims with a machete

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) A suspect was shot and killed by a Kings Couty Sheriff’s deputy after authorities say he attacked multiple people with a machete.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. near Houston Avenue and 1st Place in Hanford.

According to Sheriffs Commander Mark Bevens, the suspect, who has not been identified, aggressively advanced toward deputies.

One deputy gave verbal commands to stop, but the suspect didn’t stop. The deputy fired shots hitting the suspect.

Bevens said the suspect got back up after being shot and continued to advance toward the deputy when he was shot and killed.

One female and two males were “hacked” with the machete and suffered severe injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

