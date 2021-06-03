Suspect in Reedley deadly shooting arrested in Missouri

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in Missouri after shooting and killing a man in Reedley who was on his lunch break last month, according to the Reedley Police Department.

On April 13 at around 6 p.m. the Reedley Police Department received several calls regarding a shooting in the 1900 block of East Olson Avenue.

When officers arrived they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 27-year-old Elizandro Diaz Jr. was taken to Adventist Health, where he was pronounced deceased. Police say Diaz was on his lunch break from Bravante Produce when the shooting occurred.

Police say Diaz got into a verbal argument with a man inside the Oak’s Mini Mart just before the shooting.

The suspect, 26-year-old David Cedeno, got into a vehicle and followed Diaz back to Bravante Produce. As Diaz was walking back into the parking lot, he was shot.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle and its occupants through surveillance video obtained from surrounding businesses.

Police say it’s considered a gang-related shooting as both the victim and suspect had gang ties.

On May 28, a warrant was issued for Cedeno’s arrest. The next day, on May 29, the Reedley Police Department was contacted by Missouri State Highway Patrol, who advised they had arrested Cedeno on the warrant.

Detectives from the Reedley Police Department traveled to Lebanon, Missouri, where they continued their investigation.

Cedeno is being held at Laclede County Jail in Missouri awaiting extradition to California to be arraigned on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250.