Suspect in custody after hitting four cars, being chased by homeowner in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A suspect is in custody after a wild pursuit that started in Madera and wound up with a car chase and pursuit in the City of Fresno.

Investigators say a Madera CHP unit spotted a stolen vehicle at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. They tried to pull the car over, but the driver made a break for it.

The CHP followed the vehicle as it made it’s way toward Fresno on Highway 99 and took the Clinton exit. By that time, a CHP Helicopter was also taking part in the chase along with other agencies.

The driver of the suspect vehicle headed down Golden State, and hit four vehicles, damaging them. He then continued to drive a short distance before the car gave out, and he hit a pole.

Officers say the suspect then made a run for it, leaving two passengers in a car and broke into the backyard of a nearby residence. The CHP chopper saw the suspect engage with the homeowner, and when officers arrived the homeowner was chasing the suspect with an arcing Taser. The suspect was quickly arrested.

The other two occupants of the car were also arrested. The man who ran from officers now faces potential charges of hit and run, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and vandalism, along with breaking and entering.

