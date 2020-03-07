Suspect fatally shot by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An unidentified suspect is dead after being shot by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Deputies at West and Church in Fresno County, authorities say.

At around 5 p.m. Deputies say they responded to a call of a break-in at a nearby auto shop and were confronted by a suspect they believed to be armed.

Deputies were reportedly forced to open fire. Investigators are now on the scene determining what happened.

This is a developing story, we will have more information when it becomes available.

@FresnoSheriff detectives on scene of a deputy involved shooting at a business near West and Church in Fresno. Suspect deceased. No deputies injured. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/NRd1ZZkIXT — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) March 7, 2020

