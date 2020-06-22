Suspect arrested, facing attempted murder charges after Sanger shooting

SANGER, California. (KGPE/KSEE) – Sanger Police with the assistance of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Sanger Saturday that left a man injured.

Sanger police said James Huerta was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted murder charges.

Saturday afternoon, police responded in the area near Faller Park where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

According to police, the man who was shot is in his late 20’s or early 30’s. He was taken to the hospital where he went into surgery. They said the victim is expected to survive.