Suspect arrested after pursuit, crash, attempted home invasion in Fresno

A 28-year old man is under arrest after leading Fresno Police on a chase, crashing into a vehicle, and then trying to break into a nearby apartment.

At around 8:30pm a Police vehicle saw Mario Rangel’s driving in an erratic fashion at First and McKinley.

“(He) pulls into the shopping center there and evades them by going around the back side of it,” Lt Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department said.

The suspect’s vehicle then got back on to First Avenue and headed north bound. The suspect vehicle then hit a Ford Sedan which hit a Toyota Camry.

“The car on my peripheral, I just saw the car coming straight across and it was going really fast, and I was hoping it was going to miss the car in front of us and it didn’t,” Johnny Delgado who witnessed the crash said.

The suspect made a run for it, and reportedly tried to break through the door of a nearby apartment.

“Several people were fighting him trying to get him out of the house. Officers were able to chase him down and catch him at First and Terrace,” Chamalbide said.

Chamalbide said they found a shotgun inside the suspect’s car and it’s illegal for him to have a firearm since he is on parole.

Two occupants of the vehicles that Rangel allegedly hit were transported to CRMC with minor injuries.

Rangel will face home invasion, hit and run, and weapons charges.