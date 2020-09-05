Suspect arrested after police find unresponsive woman in Winton

WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested Friday after police found an unresponsive woman in Winton Monday, according to Merced Police Department.

Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies reported to the 7900 Block of Olive avenue in Winton for an unresponsive woman. When deputies arrived they located 41-year-old Tammy Balloue dead inside a bedroom of a home.

Investigators say they later discovered Balloue’s vehicle, a Blue 2005 Lexus with the license plate 8EPN976 was missing from the home and determined that 34-year-old Jorge Luis Martinez was with Balloue earlier in the day.

Martinez was arrested and is being held at Merced County Sheriffs with charges of first-degree murder.

The cause of death is still pending.

