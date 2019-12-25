Suspect arrested after being found by employees in Visalia bowling alley

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was arrested after being found inside a Visalia bowling alley on Christmas, the Visalia Police Department said.

Around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Bowlero located in the 1700 block of west Caldwell Avenue regarding a suspicious circumstance.

Employees had arrived to open the business and found a person inside, Sgt. Gary Williams said.

After being confronted by the employees, the suspect fled but was located by an officer nearby.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was later transported and booked in the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility on burglary charges.

The suspect was identified as Maxxanaya Hughie, 22.

