Behind-the-scenes look at the Survivor Island of the Idols finale

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One of our two Valley contestants made it to the final five, only to miss out on a spot in the final three.

Even though Beck didn’t go home with the million dollar check, she says Survivor was an amazing experience.

Anchor Katheryn Herr spoke with Beck and others in the top five about their experience on the island during a red carpet event right after the reunion show.

Survivor Island of the Idols winner Tommy Sheehan says it was nerve-wracking, waiting from that final tribal council until the votes were read.

“Sleepless nights sleepless nights. I started counting I should have said this to Kelly I should have said that to Jack. Oh, why didn’t I say this? And then my mom sat me down and said, ‘you did everything you could, start looking at the positive,” said Sheehan.

When he did that, he became more confident he had a shot at winning the game.

Although Beck didn’t win the million dollars, she said she did go home with newfound confidence.

“It’s something you don’t think about this little small-town girl from Bakersfield California, all my life I fit our, I never fit in. Noura says that all the time. And to be able to stand up, stand out and play my own game and do what I wanted to do is amazing,” said Beck.

She says she trained to get ready for Survivor. So did second-place finisher Dean Kowalski, who practiced making a fire in his small apartment in Manhattan with supplies from a local sporting goods store.

“So I did it a couple of times in my shower and to be honest by the third time I was getting it in a few seconds. And I thought I don’t have to practice. I’m good. And when you get out there and the first couple of days the machete is dull and the woods wet like you doing it on sand, not a porcelain floor it’s a lot different,” said Kowalski.

Janet said she also trained for the game with the help of her husband.

“I prepared probably on a daily basis with challenges in my backyard. My husband built me mazes, giant slingshots, balance beams, and hid immunity idols,” said Janet Carbin.

She says she’s had a positive response from her time on Survivor.

Noura Salman, one of the final three, who has urged others to just be themselves says she glad that message was heard by the audience.

“I will say a lot of people have reached out to me telling me that they’re done living their life differently or they believe in themselves in a different way,” said Salman.

Although their time on the island was grueling they all said – they would do it again.

