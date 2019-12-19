Survivor finale: Who will take home the million-dollar prize?

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tonight is the night, the season finale for Survivor Island of the Idols.

Two of the contestants are from the Central Valley, Vince Moua of Merced and Lauren Beck is Bakersfield.

Vince was voted out the third week.

But Lauren is still in the running for the million-dollar prize.

CBS47 anchor Kathryn Herr is in Los Angeles for the big finale.

We are just hours away from the finale of Survivor Island is the Idols.

The grueling 39-day game comes down to find out who will win the million-dollar prize.

This is the red carpet area where the contestants will meet with members of the media.

Unlike past seasons this finale will be pre-recorded instead of live.

Because of the controversy over contestant Dan Spilo who is accused of inappropriately touching female contestants and a producer.

All of the contestants except for Dan will be here tonight.

We will bring you updates through the evening and you can watch the finale right here on CBS tonight and see who wins the million-dollar prize.

