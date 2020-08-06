Surveillance video shows suspect violently snatching a purse from a woman at a market in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — The hunt is on for the suspect in a violent purse-snatching that left a woman injured in Madera.

Authorities say it happened on July 16 at around 9:00 p.m. when the victim was leaving El Toro Loco Market on D Street and was about to get into her car when the suspect struck.

“He did not say a word to her but grabbed her purse. A slight struggle ensued. He then knocked her to the ground. Subsequently he fell to the ground and was able to pull the purse from her and flee the area,” Detective Sergeant Mark Trukki with the Madera Police Department said.

The victim suffered a sprained ankle, cuts and bruises on her arms.

Authorities say the suspect is described as an African American man in his 30’s and was wearing a dark sweatshirt, a black facemask, a gold chain, and white shorts and shoes.

He left the scene in an older model green Pontiac driven by a second suspect.

