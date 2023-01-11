FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno.

The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of the suspects then allegedly kicks in the glass.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Kings Canyon just east of Clovis Avenue. According to officials, when they arrived on the scene, the fire was already well-established.

Several buildings including Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge and several other businesses were burned. According to the Battalion Chief, firefighters were able to save Sunnyside Delicatessen due to a concrete ‘block wall’.

If you have any information you are asked to call 559-621-ARSN.