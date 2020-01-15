Surveillance video captures burglars stealing over $100k in cash and jewelry

DINUBA, California (KGPE) – Surveillance video captured video of a burglary at Rivera’s Jewelry in Downtown Dinuba.

Police say more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry were taken from a safe.

The family is still trying to wrap their heads around how it all went down.

The burglary is said to be like a plot of a movie because the burglars took thousands but never even stepped foot inside.

On Saturday about 2:03 a.m., you can see the sparks fly inside Rivera’s Jewelry.

Police say someone on the other side of this wall was cutting into this safe.

“It’s just been a roller coaster of emotions right now,” says Angel Rivera, the jewelry shop owner’s son.

Rivera says officers told him the cash and jewelry were all stolen through the next door vacant store.

Police say the burglars cut this hole in the roof, then once inside they went to work.

In the video, you can see broken bricks and remnants of drywall on the ground.

Rivera says his father was robbed twice before, even tied up and held at gunpoint.

But this time, Rivera says it’s forcing them to close for good.

“We’ve been a part of this community, a part of the downtown community for a little bit over 20 years,” he said.

Rivera says that’s what devastating. He says his father moved here from Mexico and worked hard to open his own business.

The owner’s son says the mom and pop shop even survived the 2008-2009 recession.

Now the cases are pretty bare, just a few watches and other items are all that’s left.

He says they didn’t just sell jewelry but repaired it too. Rivera says so those who brought jewelry to them to be fixed– is gone too.

What’s worst he says is many are questioning insurance but Rivera says they don’t have it.

“They do have basic liability insurance if something happens, but in the case of theft or greater than that it’s not feasible to get any type of that insurance because the premiums are far greater than what the profits are monthly,” he explained.

Rivera says people are questioning if it’s an inside job but he says that’s false. Police told us the Riveras’ had nothing to do with it.

But the family wants the police to solve this case.

Rivera says the last they were robbed no suspects were ever arrested. “It’s devastating.”

Other stores have been robbed in the last few months, not to this extent, but the mayor of Dinuba sent us a statement regarding the recent burglaries in the downtown area.

Kuldip Thusu says, “The safety of our businesses and citizens is very important to us. We will do whatever needed to keep our citizens and businesses safe.”

Police say they have a few leads but they are asking if anyone has information to give them a call at (559) 591-5914.

