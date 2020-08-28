Supreme Court orders Newsom to respond to Immanuel lawsuit by Friday

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – Immanuel Schools is awaiting a response from California Governor Gavin Newsom regarding a lawsuit filed with the California Supreme Court.

The school’s suit demands the court overrule the Governor’s order and allow from private schools to open, especially since they don’t get state funding.

The court has ordered the Governor to respond to the school’s filling by tomorrow by 3 p.m.

Immanuel Schools legal representative Jennifer Bursch argues these schools don’t have the state funding to make virtual learning possible, would break contract obligation pertaining to tuition, and would violate students’ constitutional rights.

“We believe these issues are significant and we think the merits of what is being raised is important,” said Bursch.

The school had a big victory early this week when a judge ruled the county would not get a temporary restraining order to shut the campuses down.

“I was excited,” said Immanuel Schools parent Kaysi Franklin. “We will see where it goes from here. God has a plan and we are just along for the ride.”

Private Schools in Southern California and Clovis Christian joined Immanuel Schools in the Supreme Court filing.

Other Central Valley private schools not taking legal action but allegedly holding in-person classes include Crossroads Christian in Madera and Stone Ridge Christian in Merced.

The Tulare Health Department confirmed Outside Cree Elementary in Visalia is physically open but operating as a day camp. Central Valley Christian in Visalia plans to do the same starting next week.

The Governor’s press office would not return calls for comment.

