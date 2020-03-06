Supplies and vacation trips are a new concern in the Central Valley due to novel coronavirus

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) — COVID-19 also known as novel coronavirus is sparking new concerns in the Central Valley. Some are stocking up on supplies while others are wondering if they should cancel their vacation trips.

As stores across the Central Valley are running low on cleaning supplies, water, and toilet paper some stores are putting limits on how much shoppers can buy at a time.

In the travel side, Craig Mungary at the Elite Global Journeys in Fresno says his clients have expressed concerns about their upcoming travel plans.

“Most of the concerns have been if they get abroad and can’t get home, maybe their flights are canceled coming home or something like that,” Mungary said.

Mungary says there have been many questions, but no cancellations. Some people have even been asking about booking new trips abroad, thinking they might be able to get a good deal.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiry with regards to that because everybody thinks, ‘Can I get a cheap price right now?’ So our response to them has been, ‘No, the prices seem to be staying consistent for the European destinations right now,” Mungary said.

Mungary says his clients are headed to destinations like Italy, Australia, and the UK. They are being advised to purchase travel insurance ahead of time just in case.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.