Supervisor Brandau backs Immanuel Schools, opposes county lawsuit

FRESNO, California.(KSEE)- A Fresno Supervisor spoke out against county officials filing to take a Reedley private school to court.

Supervisor Steve Brandau believes Immanuel Schools is doing what is best for the children and the county should not open up a lawsuit aimed at shutting the campus down.

“My research tells me that children need to be in school,” said Brandau.

Brandau said he would support all schools following suit and opening. An action health officials have warned against until local cases decrease.

Immanuel Schools, which is private and faith-based, has defied state and local orders for almost two weeks by opening up its four campuses to hundreds of students.

“I think we all instinctively know, I think the parents all know, the students are going to do better in school,” said Brandau.

Brandau cited the American Physicians Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that state children should be back in the classrooms but only when the proper protocols are in place and not in areas where there are outbreaks.

Out of the nearly 25,000 people living in Reedley, the Fresno Health Department said around 1100 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. That is equivalent to about 4.5% of the county’s total cases since March.

Immanuel Schools does do temperature checks for students and disinfects tables and highly touched surfaces. However, during recess, many students do not social distance or wear masks.

Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra warned the school’s actions could threaten public safety and lead to a rise in cases.

“It all ties together and I think we all need to proceed cautiously because we have such a stained capacity at all levels in our healthcare system.”

Vohra said in the last two weeks he has not been made aware of any potential positive cases.

Immanuel Schools would not comment. The non-profit has set up a legal defense fund for people to donate.

Reedley is not in Brandau’s district, it falls under District 4, which is represented by Buddy Mendes.