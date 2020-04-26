Sunnyside High still wanted to give their students a prom, so they did it on Instagram

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — One of the biggest high school traditions the pandemic has taken away is prom. But, one Fresno high school found a way for its students to still have a prom from the safety of their homes.

Sunnyside High School student CJ Colin had his senior prom night all planned out. It was going to be a night to remember at Holland Park West, this year’s venue.

But, when the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and shut down school districts all across the country, it meant those prom memories would have to be put on hold.

“It was very disappointing and heartbreaking, especially for us seniors. We were so excited and ready for prom,” Colin said.

But thankfully, prom still happened on April 25, just on a different platform: Instagram. With the help of alumni, staff and faculty created a live virtual prom through the school’s official Instagram — hundreds ending up taking part.

Aside from sets by three Sunnyside High alumni DJ’s, the night included giveaways and cameos by faculty and staff. The comments during the livestream were monitored.

Class of 2004 alumna Roe Borunda, also known as DJ Roeski, was one of the DJ’s on the livestream. For her, it was a no brainer to pitch in to help.

“It’s about energy, transferring it to somebody else, showing that we’re here with you,” Borunda said. Specifically to the class of 2020, she adds, “I hope that this gives you a little ounce of excitement.”

Everyone’s efforts is definitely noticed by Sunnyside High’s seniors.

“Never thought I’d have to go to a virtual prom before, either, but I appreciate the fact the school’s trying their best doing as much as they can in these tough times,” Colin said.

The school is still planning on an in-person prom. It’ll happen as soon as shelter in place guidelines are eased further.

