Student makes threats to ‘shoot up’ school because he couldn’t smoke a joint

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old student at Creekside Community Day School in Visalia.

School administrators say that while the student was being sent to the office for discipline by his teacher, he said he would shoot up the school if he wasn’t allowed to smoke a joint.

The student, who was already on probation, was arrested for making terrorist threats and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Deputies searched the student’s home but did not find anything.

Sheriff Boudreaux wants to remind the public that the safety of our children is his first priority and anything that threatens that will not be tolerated. These types of threats will always be treated seriously and as a crime.

If you have any information on this case or know anything about another threat, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

