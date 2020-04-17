COVID-19 Information

Student farm work continues while schools are closed

News

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Growing food and tending animals is work that must be done every day, but COVID-19 presents a special challenge when it comes to student-run farms like at Fresno’s Central West High School.

Central West High School has an on-campus Agriculture Education Center. There is orchards and animals, some of which the students own. 

Chris Williams is one of seven agriculture teachers at Central West. He says some students are still coming to campus to do their work.

“The cattle are all owned by students. The pigs you see are all owned by students.  The sheep and goats are a combination of student and school owned,” Williams said.

Close and special attention is also paid to safety and protection.

“Currently the students that are here are students that had projects well before the COVID-19 shut-downs for campuses. For instance, beef cattle for the Fresno Fair were purchased back in October and November of 2019,” Williams said.

