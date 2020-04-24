Student Cupboard remains open at Fresno State

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Classes at Fresno State may be online but the school’s Student Cupboard, which provides free food and hygiene items, is still open.

“These are definitely very challenging times for our students and the need is there so we have made it a promise to keep the student cupboard still five days a week,” said Janell Morillo, Associate Vice President for Student Health Counseling & Wellness. 

Students can go to the Student Cupboard on campus, show their Fresno State ID, and get free items.

Typically students are able to grab a basket and shop, but for safety purposes right now students are not allowed into the building.

Instead they will get handed a pre-packed bag at the door.

“We are giving away essential items and definitely produce as well, we are trying to make it as easy as possible as safe as possible by having these bags of food that are ready to go,” Morillo said. 

While picking up the food items, students are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. 
They are also limited to one bag per day.

The Student Cupboard is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.  (Tuesday and Thursday open till 6 p.m.) 

