Street vendor killed in Fresno laid to rest in Mexico this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Lorenzo Perez, the street vendor killed last month was laid to rest in Mexico this weekend.

His family shared this video with us from the funeral in En Oaxaca de Juárez.

Perez was killed in March while working in southeast Fresno.

Community members came together to raise thousands of dollars for Perez’s family so they could fly his body back to Mexico and give him a proper burial.

Perez was 45 years old and leaves behind a wife and four children.

His death prompted outrage in the community– and pushed city officials to create a food vendors association to help keep vendors safe in Fresno.

