Strathmore’s Soto becomes girls all-time section scoring leader

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With a driving basket early in the game Tuesday night against Sanger, Strathmore senior Jazmine Soto passed Nikki Blue of West Bakersfield to assume the top spot on the girls all-time Central Section scoring list.



It was the first basket of the game, and the game was stopped for a short time, while Soto was presented with a game ball, before going over to hug her parents in the first row. She went on to score 20 points in a game won by Sanger 52-36.

The basket gave Soto 2,939 career points, one more than Blue, who later went on to play in the WNBA.

This is just the latest milestone to come Soto’s way. Late last month, she passed former Central Valley Christian star Grant Verhoeven, to become Tulare County’s all-time greatest basketball scorer, male or female.



And as a freshman, she set the Central Section, single-season, freshman scoring record with 712 points.



Next year, she will be continuing her basketball career at Holy Names University, a Division II school in Oakland.