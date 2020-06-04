Stores reopen in Fresno’s River Park, but business is difficult amid recent threats and COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A few businesses in Fresno’s River Park have reopened Wednesday after their storefronts were boarded up in response to a threat circulating on social media earlier this week.

“We’re just trying to strike a balance of protecting our customers and employees and staying in business,” said Vincent Cho, owner of the store Julia in Riverpark.

For many of these businesses, they were only opened a few days before they closed again. Stores that were planning to open this month are now pushing their reopening dates.

Cho’s business, like many others, was closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After waiting to reopen, he says it was a gut-punch to have to close again after only six days of operation.

Cho says they had to make a decision to keep their business going.

“We stand in support of all the protests that are going on all around the country, but for those opportunists that are taking advantage of that to do bad things, I mean, there’s just no excusing that,” Cho said.

Cho’s not alone: Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids also reopened but left the plywood on the windows. The manager says the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic and now possible looting is taking a toll.

“We don’t want to lose everything we have right now, and as we reopened, we already lost a lot of customers,” said Landy Shu, manager.

But so far everything has remained calm in Fresno. Police patrolled overnight and throughout the day, monitoring tips from the community, and officers even gathered with community members to show support.

“It was nice to see the community involvement and the police officers standing shoulder to shoulder to our community and everyone was standing together,” said River Park’s Tracy Kashian.

Kashian says it’s up to each store on when they decide to open, but the recent looting across the country is causing some big box stores to remain cautious.

“Their openings were trickling throughout the month of June, so some of them have pushed back further because of that,” Kashian said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.