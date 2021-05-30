Stores and restaurants open on Memorial Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Here is a list of some restaurants and stores that will be open on Memorial Day.
Check with your closest location to confirm they are open and to find out holiday hours.
Stores open Memorial Day
- Ace Hardware
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Burlington
- CVS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- J.C. Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Ross
- rue21
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Restaurants open Memorial Day
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Baskin-Robbins
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Dairy Queen
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Famous Dave’s
- Fleming’s
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- Long John Silver’s
- McDonald’s
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s Pizza
- P.F. Chang’s
- Pizza Hut
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- TGI Fridays
- Wendy’s