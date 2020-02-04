Stolen vehicle crashes at Fresno’s Blackstone and El Paso, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Three drivers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno on Monday, according to police.

Officers described the incident as a serious injury collision and that one of the drivers was driving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say southbound Blackstone at El Paso will be closed until around 7 p.m. while crews clear the wreckage.

No other information was immediately available.

