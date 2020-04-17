Stolen items recovered by Fresno County Sheriff office, now looking for rightful owners

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have recovered several items stolen during a number of burglaries.

Authorities say they want to identify the rightful owners of these items, the items include a cargo trailer, rim, tires, power tools, plants and construction building materials.







Authorities are asking for serial numbers to the items so that they can be returned to the correct owner.

If you think you are the rightful owner of something shown, contact Fresno Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Majors by emailing garrett.majors@fresnosheriff.org or calling (559) 600-8711.

