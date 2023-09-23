(FOX40.COM) — The movie that was inspired by a Stockton farmer who became a NASA astronaut is #1 in the United States on Amazon Prime, according to flixpatrol.com.

‘A Million Miles Away’ tells the story of José Moreno Hernández who turned a childhood dream of reaching outer space into a reality. It premiered on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and has been in the #1 spot ever since.

•Video Above: Q&A between José Moreno Hernández and FOX40.com on August 25, 2023.

“I did not expect it to blow up this much, but I think it resonated with a lot of people. I believe we needed a film we needed a film like this,” Hernández told FOX40.com. “It’s long overdue because so often we focus on the negative and don’t celebrate the positive. ”

Hernández said his family immigrated from Mexico and he is a first-generation American. He is the first migrant farm worker recorded to make the trip beyond the stars.

Besides being the number one movie on Amazon Prime as of Sept. 22, the movie also received a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which is an American review website for film and television.

Rotten Tomatoes also labeled ‘A Million Miles Away’ “Certified Fresh” status which is a special distinction awarded to the best-reviewed movies and TV shows.

“The movie not only motivates and inspires – it also gives you pop’s 5-ingredient recipe to succeed,” Hernández said. “I’m so glad the movie is doing well.”