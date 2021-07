Any time is a good time to “stellabrate” with Stella Rosa, but it’s an even better time this Fourth of July!

Ring in Independence Day with this refreshing and patriotic coktail.

Stella Rosa Berry Frozé

INGREDIENTS:

1 can Stella Rosa® Blueberry

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 oz limoncello

Rosemary

Ice

DIRECTIONS:

Blend all ingredients together until thoroughly combined and transfer into a glass.

Garnish with rosemary sprig and whole strawberry, enjoy!