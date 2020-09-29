State-wide online Zoom-out to protest distance learning in an effort to get kids back in school

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Students and parents throughout the state are going on an online strike and refusing to log onto their Zoom class for distance learning.

Some parents say this is their way of speaking out to try and get students back into the classrooms.

The statewide Zoom out is organized by parents through a Facebook group called Reopen California Schools and they have more than 6 thousand members.

This group is asking parents to not log into their zoom classes and instead boycott online learning for the week.

Kristion DeRuiter is participating in the Zoom strike. DeRuiter said she has run into so many problems while trying to navigate distance learning with her kids.

“It’s been horrible, horrible, the connection problems alone,” said DeRuiter.

DeRuieter said she has two elementary school students who go to Lemoore Elementary School. She said she will be participating in this strike out all week long because she would prefer her kids to be back in the classroom learning.

“Just mentally alone the anxiety and pressure to try and keep up with school,” said DeRuiter.

However, despite the urge from some parents to return to distance learning, the Central Valley does not meet Governor Gavin Newsom’s criteria to allow students back in school.

“That’s going to put pressure on our tier plan and it’s going to put pressure on our ability to reopen not just businesses but to get our schools open which is a top priority,” said Newsom.

Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified School District said they have heard about the Zoom strike but have not seen a drop in online attendance.

“We have not seen any difference in our attendance rate today compared to last Monday and looking over the past week our numbers seem very consistent,” said Avants.

Avants said their number one priority is providing a quality education to their students that that be online or in person once it is safe to do so,”

“So, into an online environment that keeps them moving forward in their education. So, that’s what we are focused on right now and taking those steps back to campus,” said Avants.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.