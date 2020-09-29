State to announce if Fresno County moves into the red tier Tuesday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is set to announce what counties can move into tiers that allow for more reopening on Tuesday.

“We anticipate a number of counties moving and progressing into new tiers,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom during his press briefing on Monday.

If Fresno County was able to maintain its positivity rate at 8% or less and its case rate at seven cases per 100,000 people or less, it would be able to move into the red tier Tuesday, which would allow for the reopening of indoor operations with restrictions in places like gyms, restaurants and places of worship.

However, schools would have to wait until Oct. 13 to reopen, if the county makes it into the red tier on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow Fresno County is very hopeful that the numbers that we’ve been seeing over the course of the last two and three weeks continue to hold strong so we’ll be able to move into the red category,” said County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The state’s blueprint page had the county at a case rate of 6.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people and a 4.3% positivity rate on Sept. 22.

A 6.3 daily case rate translates to roughly 63 new daily cases in Fresno County.

However, a state website that tracks daily COVID-19 cases in each county states Fresno County had 137 cases on Saturday and 105 cases on Sunday. It also states the county’s average daily cases in the last seven days is at 96.

Dr. Ghaly is set to make the announcement during his COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m. on the California Department of Public Health YouTube account.

Although Tulare County hasn’t met the metrics for the red tier, the county’s health and and human services agency public information officer Carrie Monteiro said they’re making progress.

She said they’re at about a 9 to 10 daily case rate and a positivity rate of roughly 6%.

“We’re still not quite where we need to be for case rate, but we are declining and improving,” Monteiro said.

Newsom on Monday urged people to get their flu vaccines, adding that another peak in COVID-19 cases combined with the flu could overwhelm and stress the state’s hospital system.

“It is a simple thing to do and getting a flu shot is a safe thing to do,” he said right before getting his flu shot during the press briefing.

