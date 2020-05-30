State to allow counties to decide when they move to the next reopening phase

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE) – California is now giving counties the power to decide when and how they move through to the next phase of reopening as the state releases new guidelines.

The move was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State leaders announced Friday health officers at the local level now have the power to decide when their counties move through California’s phase three.

“The distance between Imperial and Lassen counties is that of Vermont and Virginia. No one would expect Vermont and Virginia to behave the same,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly of California’s Health and Human Services agency.

The state said phase three includes workplaces at high risk of spreading COVID-19, including personal care salons and fitness centers.

“No one will be allowed to move forward to concerts, no one will be allowed to move forward with conventions and festivals until we’re in a much better position than we are today.”

As the state prepares to lift its stay at home order even further, the governor says testing is at an all-time high with 50,000 people tested a day. Newsom adds that the state will have 10,000 trained contact tracers by the end of June – all key components for California’s reopening.

“Because of your extraordinary work, 40 million of you, we bought time, we bent this curve-in fact, we didn’t even bend it.. we never even allowed it to take off as it did in other parts of this country,” said Newsom.

The state will release reopening guidelines for phase three workplaces starting next week.

