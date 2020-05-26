Newsom: Hair salons and barbershops cleared to open with “meaningful modifications”

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In a news conference Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that hair salons and barbershops are now free to open in 47 of the state’s counties, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, and Merced counties.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The new guidance provided by the state lists control measures to be used in the opening of salons and barbershops. Those measures include:

  • Temperature and/or symptom screenings for workers
  • Encouraging workers and customers who feel sick to stay home
  • Screening of customers upon arrival
  • Providing of personal protective equipment to workers

The guide suggests physical distancing when possible, staggering appointments to avoid crowds, and leaving doors open. The guide is available on the state’s COVID-19 webpage.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know