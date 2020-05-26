Newsom: Hair salons and barbershops cleared to open with “meaningful modifications”

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In a news conference Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that hair salons and barbershops are now free to open in 47 of the state’s counties, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, and Merced counties.

The new guidance provided by the state lists control measures to be used in the opening of salons and barbershops. Those measures include:

Temperature and/or symptom screenings for workers

Encouraging workers and customers who feel sick to stay home

Screening of customers upon arrival

Providing of personal protective equipment to workers

The guide suggests physical distancing when possible, staggering appointments to avoid crowds, and leaving doors open. The guide is available on the state’s COVID-19 webpage.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.