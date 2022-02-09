California to see unseasonably warm weather

SAN RAFAEL, CA – JULY 24: Power towers are seen as the sun sets July 24, 2006 in San Rafael, California. The California Independent System Operator declared a stage two power alert for all of California today after available power had fallen to below five percent as high temperatures scorched the state for eight days straight prompting Californians to use a record 50,270 megawatts of power. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly over the next few days but strain on the power grid will continue. A Stage 2 alert means that remaining available power has fallen to below five percent and some businesses will begin to voluntarily shut down some of their operations in exchange for discounted rates. Californians hope to avoid a Stage 3 alert, which would involve rolling blackouts, as calls go out to cut back on power usage until the heat subsides this evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winter will look a lot like summer up and down California for the rest of the week as a heatwave stoked by bursts of Santa Ana winds builds in the south and unseasonable warmth sets in elsewhere.

The National Weather Service has upgraded a Southern California heat watch to a heat advisory lasting from late Wednesday morning through Sunday.

The heat watch and advisory were the first to be issued by the Los Angeles region weather office in the month of February.

After a December drenching, California has been largely warm and dry as a result of high pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean and the West Coast.