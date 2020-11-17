State grant to help Fresno County crackdown on DUIs ahead of the holidays

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A state grant of $249,000 will help prosecute drivers under the influence in Fresno County. The District Attorney’s announced Monday that the California Office of Traffic Safety had awarded the funds.

“It’s not just tied to alcohol,” said Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen. “People can get a DUI from using marijuana people can get a DUI from using prescription drugs.”

Ueltzen says the money goes directly to a special team to prosecute those caught impaired behind the wheel.

“The number of DUI has remained relatively constant but what we have seen with [Fresno Police] is a higher number of fatal collisions this year,” said Ueltzen.

Last year Ueltzen says they prosecuted 152 DUI cases; 25 out of them were for driving under the influence of drugs.

This year, Mark Van Wyhe with Fresno Police says things will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had to be creative in our enforcement areas,” said Van Wyhe. “Usually it’s checkpoint, checkpoint, checkpoint, that’s what everybody knows.”

Van Wyhe says they are using fewer checkpoints to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social distance protocols.

Instead, Van Wyhe says they are patrolling the streets to catch drunk drivers in the act.

“We will be more in the neighborhoods we will be more focused on house parties rather than the area around bars where people would have been drinking,” said Van Wyhe.

With fewer people in bars, those arrested for DUI have been known to drink at family gatherings and drive home impaired.

“We are going to continue our efforts with DUI especially now that we are getting into the holidays, we have already talked about all of our operations into December, so we are ready,” said Van Wyhe.