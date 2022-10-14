ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An important deadline related to the new Bills stadium project was extended Friday for a second time.

Sunday was the deadline for New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to formalize the binding agreements to build the complex in Orchard Park. If the deal wasn’t inked by then, the Bills would have the option of holding relocation discussions with other cities, counties, or states.

Per the Memorandum of Understanding the sides agreed to earlier this year, the initial deadline was September 1. However, the parties all agreed to push it back 45 days to October 16. Now, it’s pushed until “30 days after final determination on the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQRA) by Erie County.” That exact date is not yet known.

“New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills have made considerable progress and are actively negotiating the final agreements and contracts,” the parties said in a joint statement. “As the environmental review process moves forward, we will continue to work towards finalizing all agreements and look forward to breaking ground on a new stadium next year.”

“I never thought it was going to get done by the time period that was originally announced,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz said earlier Friday. “That’s why there was a provision in the original MOU that said if we were working earnestly toward a completion, we could extend the deadline. I feel very confident that you’re going to see the same thing happen with an extension of the deadline.”

Poloncarz suggested a formal announcement would be made “very soon.”

“But we have to sign that document first,” he added.

