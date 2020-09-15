SQF Complex Fire prompts new mandatory evacuations and warnings as the fire continues to burn

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — In Tulare County, the SQF Complex Fire has prompted new mandatory evacuations and warnings as the fire continues to burn. So far the flames have torched more than 91,000 acres and are currently 12% contained.

Monday afternoon, Tulare County issued mandatory orders for several portions of Three Rivers from south and east from 198, east to south of the Fork Campground, including South Fork Drive, Horn, and Cahoon Mtn. and adjacent roads.

Isabelle Mausser and her family started packing up last night after receiving a warning from the sheriff’s office that the blaze was near.

“It’s a lot I don’t think any of us are like actually processing it we’re just kind of like OK this is what we have to do going and then going,” Mausser said.

This fire broke out about three weeks ago when lightning struck a nearby area. It since has been slow-spreading but this past weekend fire activity started gaining momentum. Dozens of structures have been destroyed or damaged.

Officials say the terrain and weather has been a huge challenge.

“The creek fire probably has more of an influence on our fire because we get there smoke a lot and actually their smoke in a strange way can moderate our fire behavior,” said Tim love, pio with the Northern Rockies Team One.

As of Monday morning, The National Park Service closed down the entrance to the Sequoia National Park from the 198 in Three Rivers.

Local businesses nearby are not on the mandatory list just yet and say between COVID-19 and the wildfires, they’re just trying to hang on.

“It’s going to be slow no matter what I just hope that the firefighters can contain this fire and keep it away from three Rivers because if it gets to the three Rivers that will be a travesty,” said Glenn McIntyre, owner of The Gateway restaurant & lodge.

The American Red Cross has since set up evacuation points at two locations, Porterville College and the Exeter Memorial Building.

Mausser and her family still working out those details of where they will go.

“We’re just bringing everything that we can and just hoping for the best,” she said. So far there have been 12 injuries to the fire crews battling this blaze.

