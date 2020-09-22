SQF Complex Fire containment grows to 33%, 184 structures destroyed thus far

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — The SQF Fire has burned more than 137,000 and destroyed 184 structure as of Monday afternoon. Containment has grown to 33%.

“We have a significant problem on our hands folks with our wildfire conditions in California, as you all know, and here currently in Tulare County, we have well over 100,000 acre major wild land fire said incident commander Jeff Veik during their press conference at the incident command post on Monday.

Joseph Amador, a public information officer for the west zone of the SQF Complex Fire, said conditions have been working in their favor, but humidity is a concern.

“The humidity is low which means it’s really dry out there, these fuels are ready to burn, so we’re definitely not out of the woods yet,” Amador said.

He said the dozer lines that fire crews were able to develop allowed the evacuation orders in parts of Three Rivers to be turned into evacuation warnings over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire, for Silver City and Mineral King, they have resources in those areas starting to do an assessment and triage on the structures to prepare should the fire cross north of the South Fork road.

More than 1,400 personnel are helping battle this blaze. For many, they’ve been away from home weeks at a time.

“I’ve been doing this for about 27 years. I’ve been to a lot of fires. This summer is just beyond belief. We’re not even to the dryness or to the Santa Ana winds part,” Amador said.

With fires ravaging California, resources are stretched thin. But Amador said they’re doing the best that they can with the limited resources that they have.

“I think speaking for most firefighters, this is what we do. This is what we signed up for and to answer the call should it come when people need help & so this is the best way I can give back,” he said.

Tulare County has a hotline that offers support and services to those affected by the fire. The number is (559) 802-9790.

