Sprouts Farmers Markets grocery stores to close Easter Sunday, allowing employees time to rest

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, Sprouts Farmers Market announced they will close their doors nationwide on Easter Sunday to give its employees time to rest.

The grocery store says they will give more than 30,000 store team members time to rest and spend time with loved ones.

The stores will resume regular hours on Monday, from 7 a.m. to 8.pm.

