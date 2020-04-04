COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Sprouts Farmers Markets grocery stores to close Easter Sunday, allowing employees time to rest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1-24 sprouts instacart bag_1516848010370.jpg.jpg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, Sprouts Farmers Market announced they will close their doors nationwide on Easter Sunday to give its employees time to rest.

The grocery store says they will give more than 30,000 store team members time to rest and spend time with loved ones.  

The stores will resume regular hours on Monday, from 7 a.m. to 8.pm.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know