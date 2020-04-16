Sprouts Farmers Market expanding grocery store pickup

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sprouts Farmers Market announced on Wednesday, they will expand its grocery pickup service early May.

Store officials say the service, in partnership with Instacart, allows customers to plan grocery pick up or delivery for the same day or to schedule several days in advance.

