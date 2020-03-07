Spring training in Scottsdale, SF Giants getting used to new management

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – We are exactly three weeks out from the athletics season opener on March 26.

They are busy preparing for the upcoming season at spring training in Mesa.

Its been a heartbreaking year to be an Oakland sports fan with two of the three professional teams departing for other cities. But not all hope is lost as the town still has the A’s and the team is ready to give their fans more than enough to cheer and prove they’re built for a deep postseason run.

“The fact of the matter is we are the last ones standing and we take a lot of pride in that,” said Bob Melvin.

In less than one year Oakland went from being home to three professional sports teams to just one. The warriors are now in San Francisco and the Raiders are headed to Las Vegas, leaving just the A’s to represent the city.

“We are glad we are the only team out there we don’t have to share with anybody so I think we are happy to be from Oakland, we are proud to be from Oakland and we are going to try to represent the city well,” said Sean Murphy.

Producing back to back 97 win seasons the A’s have no doubt given their faithful fan base a lot to cheer for as of late, but unlike the last two seasons that both ended with a wild card game loss, they want to ensure those cheers continue well into October this time around.”

“It is a very passionate fan base so it is somewhere where we want to play and love the way the fans come out, are rowdy, beating on drums and everything I want to give them a good year and something to be excited about,” said Matt Olson.

And while the rumor mill is swirling that the A’s could be next, their only focus is on the season that lies ahead in Oakland.

“I hope they stay. I’ve heard rumors that they are leaving, but I don’t really follow it. I’m just excited about this year. It will be fun,” said Davis.

Earlier today the A’s picked up a 5-1 win over the Dodgers. Mike Fiers looked strong in his first win of spring training and speaking of the 34-year-old veteran pitcher I also asked him about being the last team in Oakland and he simply said there is no excuse now. We are the last hope to bring this city a title.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.