Spring Senior Standouts: Hunter Stonier & Noah Linhares (Web Extra)

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the central valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, the Sports Central team is presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts.” They will air in sports at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June, and others, like the story below, will appear here on our website.

Chowchilla High senior Hunter Stonier was a 4-year varsity letterman for the Tribe.

Hunter Stonier: Chowchilla Baseball

Future College:

CSU Stanislaus (playing baseball on scholarship)

High School GPA:

3.86 overall through 4 years. A 4.0 GPA this last semester, while attending Merced JC my junior/senior year.

How many sports did you play in high school and how many varsity letters did you earn in each sport?

I played two sports in high school, baseball and basketball. I earned five varsity letters in total, four in baseball and one in basketball.

What position(s) did you play in baseball, and what are your most notable achievements?

In high school, I played SS, 3rd, 1st, and Pitcher. I competed in the North & South Game CBCA California Series. 4-year Scholar-Athlete, 2nd Team All League freshman year playing on Varsity, 1st Team All League sophomore year playing Varsity, Team Captain Senior Year, 2019 D4 Valley Champions, and turned a double play in the Valley Championship to help save and win the game.

Community/school organizations involved in?

Sober Grad and Volunteered at Chowchilla Lioness Club.

Describe the emotions when you found out the rest of your senior baseball season was cancelled?

Upset, disappointed, and annoyed.

How did you get into baseball and what did you like most about the sport?

I have been playing since I was 4 1/2 years old, and have been playing ever since. There isn’t just one thing I like about this sport because I love everything about it. But if I had to choose one, it would be the competitiveness and being apart of a family.

What made competing in baseball at your high school such a special experience?

The love I have for the game is what makes it a special experience. I get to compete with my brothers since Little League, which was a great experience.

What is your most memorable moment while competing in baseball at Chowchilla?

My most memorable moment was winning the D4 Valley Championship.

Most important people who helped you in your baseball development?

My parents, brother, Kent Floro (travel ball coach), and all of my high school coaches. My parents were the most important, during my development because they were always with me, everywhere. They coached me since I was 4 1/2, taught me the game, paying for travel ball/all of my equipment, getting to play in Cooperstown, NY, and without them, I would’ve never got the chance to play college baseball or develop. My brother was important because he was the person I always competed against. I had to be better than him in everything, which I was. Kent Floro was very important in my development because he coached me when I was 9-13 years old, pushed me to be my best, opened doors and provided opportunities to get my name out there, and was a great coach.

All of my high school coaches of course, for teaching me the game everyday, opening opportunities for me, believing in me as a young freshman, by starting me at shortstop on varsity, growing me into a humble young adult, helped increase my attributes for the next level and prepared me for college baseball. Also, Coach McNeil (Stanislaus Coach) for believing in me and my dream. Also, giving me a chance to do I what I do best and compete.

What has life been like for you during the pandemic?

My life has been hitting in cages, working out, watching shows, hanging out with my family, video games, and missing watching sports/playing baseball

What Chowchilla baseball coach Jeff Palmer says about Hunter?

“Hunter is one of the most baseball-minded players I have coached. He always knows where to go with the ball and knows the situation. He is going to be a great collegiate player.”

Noah Linhares: Chowchilla Baseball

Chowchilla senior pitcher Noah Linhares was off to a great start in 2020.

Future College:

Fresno State (academics only – Craig School of Business)

High School GPA:

3.68

How many sports did you play in high school and how many varsity letters did you earn in each sport?

I played two sports in high school and received 3 varsity letters in each sport.

What position(s) did you play in baseball, and what are your most notable achievements?

In baseball, I pitched and played second Base. In my varsity career, I won a Division 4 Valley Championship on the mound. To start my senior year, I had won my first three starts, and led the Valley with a 0.29 ERA in 25 innings pitched, with a 13:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. I was also batting .409. In my junior year, I had a 0.33 ERA in 30 innings pitched.

Community/school organizations involved in?

I am the ASB Co-President and Block C vice president. Outside of school, I work delivering pizza, detailing cars, volunteering at youth basketball camps, and serve for the Travis Lindsey Foundation.



Describe the emotions when you found out the rest of your senior baseball season was cancelled?

It was very heartbreaking, because it makes me feel like I have unfinished business, but there is no way to take care of it. I got into baseball because my grandpa played catch with me since I was 4 years old, and baseball is a unique game that tests players in every aspect. It allowed me to express myself any way I wanted to. The fans, coaches, mentors and memories made every game so special.



What is your most memorable moment while competing in baseball at Chowchilla?

My most memorable moment was pitching and winning a Valley championship in 2019. It was the most rewarding experience I have ever had.



Most important people who helped you in your baseball development?

All my coaches I have had throughout my years, especially Kelby Grissom, Jeff Palmer, Mike Muchow, Glenn Beard, Martin Carvahlo, and the numerous amounts of people that hit with me in the cage, or picked me up after a rough day on the mound. All my mentors and coaches really valued being a man on the field, and off the field. Being a baseball player was not just a hobby, it was a lifestyle that taught me respect, responsibility, and integrity.



What has life been like for you during the pandemic?

Life has been okay. Obviously I miss my friends and sports, but between working, fishing, and camping, I have been doing my best to stay busy.

What Chowchilla baseball coach Jeff Palmer says about Noah?

“Noah is one of the most effective and efficient pitchers I have had the pleasure to coach. He would be an asset to any level collegiate pitching staff.”

