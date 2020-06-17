Spring Senior Standout: Jared Guglielmana

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the Central Valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our Sports Central team is presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts” each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) Because of his long hair, Madera South senior Jared Guglielmana is easy to spot on the volleyball court.

“It gives you something to look at (his hair),” says Guglielmana. “You walk into the gym, and you go, ‘oh, there’s the long-haired kid, you know.'”

His game draws a lot of attention as well.

As a three-year varsity starter for the Stallions, Jared established himself as one of the most explosive hitters in the Valley.



“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” says his dad Steve. “His work ethic is above others. He’s put a lot of time in the gym into his physicality.”

Jared helped lead his club team, Triumph Volleyball Academy, to a fifth-place national finish in their division last summer at the Boys Junior National Championships in Dallas, and there were a lot of reasons his senior season of high school volleyball was also setting up to be a special one too.

He was on pace to become his school’s single-season and career kills leader. He had a chance to win back-to-back Valley titles, after Madera South captured the Division II section championship in 2019.

And he was going to get to do it all, alongside his dad one last time, who was also his high school volleyball coach.

“My dad’s always there, so it’s just a part of home that’s always there,” says Jared.

“Being a father and son, it just makes it a little more special,” says Steve. “It’s hard (the season being cancelled), cause you won’t get it back.”

Jared is deeply rooted in his faith and his academics, and graduated with a perfect GPA in the classroom.

“I’d put him up there, (with) any high school around the Valley, as one of your model scholar-athletes,” says his dad.

And when Jared continues on with volleyball at UC Merced next season, there’s one other important thing he will always be carrying with him — the memory of his late older brother Landon, who Jared honored every time he took the court in high school.

“So his number was six, and instead of picking my own number, I chose that number,” says Jared about his older brother.

Landon also played volleyball at Madera South under his dad a little over a decade ago, and was preparing for his freshman season of volleyball at Limestone College in South Carolina, when he tragically died in a car accident in 2009.

“My dad, he brought me over one time, and he said, ‘God can take volleyball from you at any time,” says Jared. “That got me thinking. So you know, this year was more about bringing the glory to God and to Landon. So that’s what I was looking forward to this season.”

