Spring Senior Standout: Garrett Takeuchi

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Next year, Clovis West senior golfer Garrett Takeuchi will be the third child in the family to tee it up at the college level, and when you watch him swing, you can see why.

“I mean, he’s got all the tools,” says Clovis West boys golf coach Jason Simonetti. “I mean, he’s got a ceiling that hasn’t been tapped into yet.”

Garrett carries a scratch handicap, and once shot a 64 from the blacks at his home course, Copper River Country Club.

He has won some big junior golf tournaments, and was a key part of the 2018 Clovis West valley championship team as a sophomore.

“Made so many friends and teammates, that I won’t ever forget,” said Garrett about his high school experience. “And the valley championship that we won, my sophomore year, it’ll be unforgettable.”

Garrett’s older brother Russell played golf for Fresno State from 2013-2017, and Garrett calls Fresno State his “dream school.” The Bulldogs were showing some interest in Garrett as well, but unfortunately, the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, combined with a young Fresno State roster, has closed that door.

“I just have to keep on looking forward to my next step, wherever God takes me,” says Garrett.

Garrett hopes to make a decision about college soon. He has several other schools in California recruiting him, with Sonoma State and Chico State appearing to be the frontrunners right now.

Off the course, Garrett is a good student, and an Eagle Scout, who thinks some of those Boy Scout skills carry over to the golf course.

“Golf is such a gentlemen’s sport,” said Garrett. “You have to have equitette, respect, and (being an) Eagle Scout helps me a lot”

“He was this year’s team captain, and he was a leader for our team,” said Simonetti. “Anything I asked him to do, it was ‘yes coach’, and he’d go and do it.”

